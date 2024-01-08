Help ‘tackle’ emergency blood shortage and win Super Bowl tickets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Red Cross is getting creative to boost donations as it faces critical blood shortages – people can give blood in Indiana and possibly win a trip to the Super Bowl.

January is National Blood Donor Month, and the Red Cross says it is facing an emergency blood shortage, with the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years.

The Red Cross and the National Football League are partnering to urge people to give blood or platelets and help tackle the emergency blood shortage. The agency says anyone who gives blood in January will be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

In a press release, the agency said, “The Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels across the country, and blood donors are urged to make a donation appointment to help alleviate the shortage and help ensure lifesaving medical procedures are not put on hold.”

According to the agency, the number of people donating blood to the Red Cross has fallen by about 40% over the last 20 years. Officials say as fewer people donate blood, even small disruptions to blood donations can have a huge impact on the availability of blood and cause dramatic consequences for those in need of an emergency blood transfusion.

The American Red Cross says they were short nearly 7,000 units in blood donations between Christmas and New Year’s Day. Organization leaders said blood products are currently going to hospitals faster than blood donations are coming in. In recent weeks, the Red Cross has had to limit distributions of type O blood products to hospitals.

Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross, said this in the statement.

One of the most distressing situations for a doctor is to have a hospital full of patients and an empty blood bank without any blood on the shelves. Doctors often can’t operate without blood available to make surgeries, medical procedures and treatments possible. More challenges lie ahead as the potential for severe winter weather and seasonal illness may compound the dire blood supply situation. Donors of all types – especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets – are urged to give now. Dr. Eric Gehrie

There are many chances to donate around the state this month, including a blood drive on Monday at the Meridian Street United Methodist Church in Indianapolis. The blood drive is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

People interested in donating can go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The drives run from Jan. 8 – 31. To find a blood drive near you, visit the Red Cross’ appointment page on their website.