Helping pets stay safe and calm during Fourth of July celebrations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As Americans gear up to celebrate Independence Day with dazzling fireworks displays, pet owners are reminded to take precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of their furry companions.

Lorraine Corriveau, a wellness clinician at Purdue University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, joined Daybreak via Zoom to chat with News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins about the importance of understanding the potential trauma fireworks can cause to animals, particularly noise phobia which can worsen with age.

“Many pets find fireworks distressing,” Corriveau said. “They can exhibit symptoms such as panting, trembling, or hyperactivity.”

To reduce the risk, Corriveau suggested several strategies for pet owners. Keeping pets indoors in a sheltered, quiet area with background noise like radio or TV can help distract them from loud sounds. For pets outdoors, ensuring they are not tethered and are accompanied by their owners is crucial.

Additionally, Corriveau stressed the importance of proper identification such as collars with tags or microchips to facilitate a swift reunion if pets manage to escape.

“Not all pets react the same way to fireworks,” noted Corriveau. “Some may become withdrawn while others may exhibit anxious behaviors like barking.”

For pets showing signs of distress, Corriveau recommended options such as “thunder shirts” designed to provide comfort or consulting with a veterinarian about medications like tranquilizers to help keep them calm.

Since effects can be lasting, Corriveau emphasized the importance of early intervention and desensitization techniques.

“Positive reinforcement and gradual exposure to recorded sounds can help desensitize pets over time,” she explained. “It’s a process that requires patience and consistency but can significantly improve their response to loud noises.”

As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, Corriveau says pet owners should plan ahead and implement strategies to ensure pets can be safe and comfortable during fireworks displays. By taking proactive measures, owners can help prevent long-lasting fear responses in their pets beyond the holiday festivities.

For more tips and information on keeping pets safe during fireworks, watch the full interview above.