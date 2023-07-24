Hendricks County detectives seek public help in Belleville homicide investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hendricks County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking information from the public to help with a homicide investigation.

Homicide detectives are searching for essential information that will shed light on the killing of 62-year-old Rebecca Maner, of Clayton. She was found dead inside a home on July 14 in the 2100 block of East County Road 600 South of Belleville, Indiana.

Belleville is seven miles south of Danville, Indiana.

Police did not say how Clayton died. The Hendricks County Coroner will determine the exact cause of death.

According to a release, police want to speak with the person who drove a full-sized white pickup truck and gave another person a ride in Belleville on July 14.

Investigators did not say what role, if any, the driver of the pickup truck had in Maner’s death.

If you are the driver of the white pickup truck or have any information on who it is, contact Detective Sergeant Sam Chandler at 317-745-4033.