Hendricks County K-9 units to compete for ‘Top Dog’

Hendricks County K-9 units to compete for "Top Dog" title (Provided Photo/Hendricks County Sheriff's Office K-9 Units)
by: Kyla Russell
DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Eight Hendricks County K-9 teams will compete for the title of “Top Dog,” according to a Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Units Facebook post.

The competition is set for Friday at the Hendricks County 4-H Fair at 7 p.m. in the GreenCycle Arena.

The Hendrick’s County Sheriff’s Office invited the public to join.

The participating teams include the Avon Police Department, the Brownsburg Police Department, the Danville Police Department, the Plainfield Police Department, and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office.

