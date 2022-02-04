Local

Hendricks County man: Winter ‘makes me feel alive’

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — There was plenty of snow to go around in Hendricks County, and clearing the main streets was top on the Plainfield town government’s to-do list on Thursday.

So as plows pushed snow off the roads, David Hocker took time to push it off his driveway.

“I don’t mind the cold. I am dressed for it. I enjoy this time of year because it makes me feel alive, and it is just a wonderful time of the year,” Hocker said.

Although he enjoys the sight of the snow, Hocker said he’d rather clear things out sooner than later. “Instead of moving 12 inches of snow, it’s a lot easier to move 5 or 6 inches. It’s best to get it over with as quickly as possible. Then I can get back in and kick back and relax,” Hocker said.

For people who decide to venture in the snow, the Plainfield Police Department advised residents to watch out for snowplows give them and other drivers plenty of space.

East of Plainfield in Avon, crews worked to clear roads there as some residents enjoyed a little fun.