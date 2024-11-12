Teen driver dies after crashing, rolling SUV in Hendricks County

PITTSBORO, Ind. (WISH) — A Hendricks County teen died Monday morning after crashing and rolling her vehicle on a county road outside of Pittsboro.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan Henderson, 16, was driving westbound on County Road 900 North in a tan Nissan SUV when her vehicle suddenly left the road.

The SUV then rolled and hit a pickup truck parked in a private driveway just west of County Road 150 East.

Investigators pronounced Henderson dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says speed may be a factor in the crash, but do not believe drugs and alcohol were involved.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Ms. Henderson as they continue to navigate the tragic loss of their loved one,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.