Hendricks County’s 200th birthday celebration includes fun at the fair

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Hendricks County is celebrating its 200th birthday this year and part of the celebration includes special events and activities during the annual 4-H fair.

The Hendricks County 4-H Fair runs through Saturday at the county fairgrounds, 1900 E. Main St., Danville.

“I think, for our community, it’s really about coming together; it’s that family tradition,” Melissa Sexton, treasurer of the county fair board, told News 8’s Colin Baillie.

Hendricks County Fair Queen Graci O’Neal agrees.

“It’s been such a great opportunity to go out and meet with the community. All of us are involved in 4-H, so we’re participating in our 4-H projects as well,” O’Neal said.

Along with food, rides, and exhibits, this year’s fair includes a midway carnival area that’s open each day from 5 – 10 p.m.

“We are so proud of the midway,” Sexton said. “There’s so many choices for families. We have ‘pay one price and ride all night,’ so you don’t have to worry about, ‘Can we do this, can we do that?’,” Sexton said.

Wednesday is Disability Inclusion Day, which gives visitors of any age, with any type of disability, the opportunity to visit and enjoy the fair’s sensory-friendly carnival from 2 – 4 p.m. The fair will also offer a quiet sensory room.

A horse pull will wrap up Wednesday’s special events. There’s also Touch-a-Truck on Friday and a Mustang car show on Saturday.

The Fleece Performance Grandstand will be the home of high-adrenaline events including Flat Track Drags on Wednesday, a truck and tractor pull on Thursday, a Friday night rodeo, and a demolition derby to cap things off on Saturday.

The Hendricks County Fair runs through Saturday. For more information, click here.