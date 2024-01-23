Hendricks Live! coming to Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — After six years of planning and building, Hendrick’s Live! will host performances this March.

Dan Bridget, chair of the Hendrick’s Live! Board of Directors calls the inaugural season a grand finale and a new beginning.

“I am pleased to know our community arts partners throughout Hendricks County will have a brand-new, world-class home in the Plainfield Civic Center, and I am confident in Hendricks Live!’s ability to bring exciting programming to west central Indiana,” he said.

The venue, which has a seating capacity of 600, is located at 200 W. Main Street in historic downtown Plainfield. Over the next few weeks, the venue will have a variety of ‘Community Open House’ dates ahead of scheduled concerts.

Executive Director of Hendricks Live! Chris Petrelli says the venue will be a “source of pride” and “a great resource for local and regional talent.”

“We can’t wait for the public to see all of the hard work in action,” he said.

Over the next several weeks and months moving forward, Hendricks Live! will be consistently announcing shows and events. The current list of scheduled events includes:

Community Open Houses – March 8, 9, 15, 16 at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. Hendricks Live! will host a series of guided tours of its new state-of-the-art, world-class venue for arts and entertainment. Take advantage of the opportunity to go “behind the scenes” as the tours will include an opportunity to stand on the stage itself!

Pre-Season $10 Teaser Concert featuring My Yellow Rickshaw – March 9 at 8 p.m. Known as Indy’s “Self-Proclaimed #1 Pop, Rock, Bluegrass, R&B Cover Band!” – this rotating group of friends, neighbors, and musicians have been entertaining folks around Indianapolis with humor, variety, and seamless covers since 2009.

Pre-Season $10 Teaser Concert featuring Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra – March 17 at 3 p.m. Founded in 1984 and celebrating its 40th Anniversary, the mission of the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra is to advance and promote music composed for the small orchestra through professional concert performances and education programs.

Five for Fighting with String Quartet – April 5 at 8 p.m. As part of the Spring 2024 season presented by Hendricks County Bank and Trust and supported by Hendricks Regional Health, Five for Fighting with String Quartet will open the brand-new Hendricks Live! Presents Series. The show will feature John Ondrasik — the songwriter and performer known as the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated, Five For Fighting. To date, Five For Fighting has released six studio LPs, including the platinum-certified America Town and The Battle for Everything; and the top-10 charting Two Lights, along with an EP and live albums.



For tickets, click here. For questions about purchasing tickets, click here.