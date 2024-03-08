Hendricks Live! sees high demand before first show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new performing arts and entertainment center is now open in Hendricks County.

Hendricks Live! is a 600-seat venue in Downtown Plainfield. Venue officials and community leaders Thursday held a ribbon-cutting for the new space.

It’s already seeing a lot of interest from the community. Tickets to open houses for the next two weekends have already sold out.

The venue’s first pre-season concert will be My Yellow Rickshaw, a cover band based in Indianapolis. Their website says they play everything from Taylor Swift to hip hop to 70’s rock. Tickets were close to selling out early Friday morning.

Executive Director Chris Petrelli says the community has been very welcoming.

“I think there’s been a lot of hunger for this — a big appetite — In Hendricks County for some arts and entertainment,” Petrelli said. “You know, Hendricks County is an amazing place to live and raise a family, but one, thing that has been missing has been access to arts and entertainment. This is really going to fill that gap. “

Construction crews were still putting some finishing touches on the theater ahead of the concert this Saturday.

Executive Director Chris Petrelli says it was a 7-year process to get to this point.

“[It] took a huge team of architects, engineers, designers to work on and to create,” Petrelli said. “We’re so happy to be able to present this and open our doors to the general public.”

A wide range of acts are already booked, from national touring artists to locally produced plays.

Its inaugural spring season kicks off on April 5, with Grammy-nominated artist Five for Fighting.

Petrelli says the new building looks to be a state-of-the-art attraction for the west side of the Indianapolis metro area.

It’s equipped with an elevator-operated orchestra pit, allowing it to extend seating space or the stage itself.

“We’re basically qualified to present a wide range of different types of productions from concerts to plays musicals, dance, anything in between,” Petrelli said. “[We] wanted to make it a multi-purpose space that was usable by both our local arts organizations … the community at large, but then also a great space for touring artists who would want to come into town.”

The venue will host two more pre-season concerts on March 15 and 17.

Tickets to pre-session concerts start at $10.