Human remains and grave shafts found at Henry Street bridge project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several human remains and grave shafts have been found at the location of the Henry Street bridge project, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works said Monday afternoon.

Public Works says it discovered 15 grave shafts and a headstone base for a total of seven monument pieces east of the White River.

Crews were in the process of installing the shoring stabilization system for the project when the remains were identified last week.

Public Works says the shoring work was stopped to allow the identified remains to be exhumed.

Officials had a groundbreaking event last week on Wednesday.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

