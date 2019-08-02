Here are a few fun, free things to do at this year’s Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Fair is officially underway following the opening ceremonies Friday morning.

As always, there is a lot to enjoy including all of the traditional rides, games and food.

There are also several new exhibits this year. One is the Remembering Our Fallen war memorial.

It’s a national traveling memorial making a stop in Indiana for the first time. It features 31 tribute tours of 5,000 fallen servicemen and women who served the country from 2001 until the present day.

The memorial was brought to Indianapolis through a partnership with Easterseals Crossroads, an Indianapolis-based program that assists people with disabilities as well as veterans.

It’s a free exhibit that is located near Andersen by Renewal Family Fun Park at the State Fairgrounds.

You can also stop by the 1800’s-style Pioneer Village. While this area isn’t new, there are several new elements this year. That includes a few new buildings and exhibits.

There are several free demonstrations including a 19th century town reenactment, blacksmith, old fashion ice cream and antique tractors.

News 8 also caught up with 2019 Indiana State Fair Queen Halle Shoults, who is the official hostess of the Indiana State Fair.

Shoults is from Benton County and will start her junior year at Purdue University in the fall.

She will be at the fair until the very last day, Aug. 18.

Schedules for livestock shows, concerts and all other events can be found here.