Here’s how Indianapolis ranks for racial equity

The Soldiers and Sailors Monument in downtown Indianapolis. A new report looked at more than 30 indicators of racial equity and compared Indianapolis to other mid-size cities, finding stark disparities in health, education, crime, and access to resources. (WISH Photo/Hanna Mordoh)

(MIRROR INDY) — A new report looked at more than 30 indicators of racial equity and compared Indianapolis to other mid-size cities, finding stark disparities in health, education, crime, and access to resources.

“Equity is different from equality,” the Polis Center at IU Indianapolis researchers wrote. “It focuses on leveling the playing field, recognizing that not all individuals start from the same place and may require various levels of support or resources to achieve the same outcome.”

For example, Black people in Marion County live about 12 fewer years than Asian residents, who have the highest life expectancy. The discrepancy is driven by the highest homicide rate — 56 people per 100,000 people — and a disproportionate number of overdose deaths. Indy’s Hispanic population also sees inequities with access to health insurance and higher education.

White residents have the highest rates of deaths due to suicide and Alzheimer’s disease, per the report, and their quality of life ranks lower compared to other white people across the country.

“Since white (people) are often the group with a larger advantage for several indicators, this means that Indianapolis’ minority populations are even worse off,” the report said.

Marion County recently became majority non-white. About 70% of Marion County residents are projected to be non-white by 2050.

