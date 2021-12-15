Local

Here’s how to recycle Christmas trees in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Indianapolis has announced dates and locations for live Christmas tree recycling.

The Department of Public Works will accept trees between Dec. 25 and Jan. 31 at eight Indy Parks locations.

The trees can’t have any decorative materials left on them, including ornaments or tinsel.

Trees must also be dropped off in specific locations at the park between dawn and dusk.

Broad Ripple Park (1610 Broad Ripple Avenue), East side of the parking lot

Ellenberger Park (5301 East St. Clair Street), Northeast corner by the pool

Garfield Park (2432 Conservatory Drive), near MacAllister Amphitheater

Krannert Park (605 South High School Road), North side of building

Northwestway Park (5253 West 62nd Street), to the left of the entrance

Perry Park (451 East Stop 11 Road), to the left of the Stop 11 main entrance

Riverside Park (2420 East Riverside Drive), by the basketball court

Sahm Park (6801 East 91st Street), near the recycling bins

The service is only for Marion County residents and is not for commercial use.