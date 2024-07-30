Here’s how townships help families buy back-to-school clothes

Customers browse racks of clothing as they shop inside a discount department retail store in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 7, 2022. Most townships have programs that help families afford new school clothes for their kids. Requirements for assistance vary by township, but some offer hundreds of dollars for every child, depending on the amount of applicants.(Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — As students head back to school, it’s a time that can pose a financial crunch for families, especially those with several kids attending school at the same time.

Most townships have programs that help families afford new school clothes for their kids. Requirements for assistance vary by township, but some offer hundreds of dollars for every child, depending on the amount of applicants.

Here are the townships that are offering assistance for school clothing and how to get the process started.

Center Township

The Center Township Trustee’s Office will accept school clothing assistance applications until Aug. 2.

Center Township residents can schedule an appointment to apply at 317-633-3610 or in person between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or between 8 a.m. and noon the last Saturday of the month at the Julia M. Carson Government Center, 300 E. Fall Creek Parkway N. Drive.

You will need proof of income and paid bill receipts for the past 60 days, picture identification for all adults and social security cards for everyone in the household. The Trustee’s Office also requires a copy of income tax returns and W-2s.

A list of full documentation needed is available at the program’s website.

Franklin Township

Franklin Township residents can apply for school clothing assistance by scheduling an appointment at 317-780-1700 or in person 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Franklin Township Trustee’s Office, 6231 S. Arlington Ave.

The Trustee’s Office will send an appointment confirmation email with a list of required documents for the application. Help is available up to 60 days after the school year begins.

More information about the program and guidelines on determining eligibility are available at the program’s website.

Lawrence Township

Lawrence Township residents can apply for school clothing assistance by calling 317-890-0011 for an appointment or in person from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Morris Settles Township Center, 4455 McCoy St., Suite 100.

To apply, the Lawrence Township Trustee’s Office requires photo identification for all adults in a household, social security cards for all household members and birth certificates for all children in the household. Copies of these documents will not be accepted.

The township also requires a signed lease agreement or mortgage statement verifying residency with an expiration date after July 2016 and pay stubs for the past 60 days.

A list of full documentation needed is available at the program’s website.

Pike Township

According to the Pike Township Trustee’s Office, township residents can apply for school clothing assistance by calling 317-291-5801 or heading down to the Pike Township Government Building, 5665 Lafayette Road, to schedule an appointment with a caseworker.

The caseworker will determine what documentation will be required.

Washington Township

Washington Township residents can apply for clothing assistance by scheduling an appointment at 317-327-8800 or between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m Monday through Friday at the Washington Township Government Center, 5302 N. Keystone Ave., Suite E.

To apply, residents will need a photo identification for all adults and a social security card for all household members, a copy of the current lease agreement or mortgage statement, proof of household income and bank transaction history for the last 60 days and a copy of income tax returns.

A list of full documentation needed is available at the program’s website.

Wayne Township

The Wayne Township Trustee’s Office offers $225 in vouchers per child, which includes $175 for clothing and $50 for shoes. The township accepts applications for the fall semester until Aug. 30.

To apply, visit the Wayne Township Trustee’s Office, 5401 W. Washington St., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily for an appointment.

You will need identification for all adults in the household and social security cards for all household members. You’ll also need proof that you live in Wayne Township, proof of income for the past 30 days and proof of how income has been spent the past 30 days.

For more information on the program and a full list of documentation needed to apply, call the Wayne Township Trustee’s Office at 317-241-4191 or head to the program website.

Mirror Indy reporter Enrique Saenz covers west Indianapolis. Contact him at 317-983-4203 or enrique.saenz@mirrorindy.org. Follow him on X @heyEnriqueSaenz