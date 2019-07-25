Here’s how you can get around the upcoming I-70 closure

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another major road construction project is set to begin on Friday. This time on I-70.

It could cause major headaches for people trying to get to and from the airport because the stretch of interstate is a main thoroughfare.

It’s going to be shut down for at least nine days in both directions, from I-465 on the west side to I-65 at the South Split.

Crews will be doing repair work that had been planned for this spring but was delayed by heavy rain on several weekends.

It’s similar to the shutdown that just ended on I-65 on the south side.

INDOT says the best way to get around the closure is to use I-465 and I-65 on the south side.

You can also use possible detours on Washington and 10th streets. More detour information can be found here.

INDOT plans to close the interstate on Friday around 9 p.m. and reopen by Monday Aug. 5 around 5 a.m.

Some travelers at the airport told News 8 they were glad to be traveling ahead of the closure. However, they still had concerns about the coming days.

“Figure out some to get here that would be as quick as possible but it would be an inconvenience,” said Dennis McMahan.

“Being here at the airport, it’s going to hurt people you know, getting here and getting out and getting to where they want to be and it’s summer you know. Everybody is on vacation so it’s adding time to everything but hey the road needs work,” said Pam Seals.