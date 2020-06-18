Here’s what Juneteenth means, and what Hoosiers should know about it

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Forty-seven states, including Indiana, and the nation’s capital Washington D.C., observe Juneteenth or have it as a state holiday. But, what is the significance of the date June 19th?

Sometimes called Freedom Day, or Emancipation Day, Juneteenth, that’s June 19th, marks the emancipation, or freedom of the last African-American slaves in the U.S. On January 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation that legally declared all slaves were free. But, at that time some slave owners did not agree with the proclamation.

More than two years later, on June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger, from the Union Army, rode to Galveston, Texas and announced slavery and the Civil War were over.

Since the late 1860s, many African Americans celebrate Juneteenth much the same way as July 4th, with community events, parties and gatherings with family and friends.

“I think, you know, commemorations such as Juneteenth are the kind that we continuously need to keep us aware and focused on the idea that freedom is a constant struggle,” said Leslie Etienne, director of Africana Studies at IUPUI.

The Congressional Research Service said Indiana has recognized Juneteenth since 2010. But, that’s not the case in the Dakotas or Hawaii, for those states still do not observe it.

The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) plans to hold virtual events starting June 19th.

In a media release sent to News 8, ASALH explained the purpose of the virtual events saying: