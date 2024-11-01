Here’s what you need to know if you’re traveling to see the Eras Tour in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After months of anticipation, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour finally lands in Indianapolis this weekend.

Transit officials across Marion County are preparing for nearly 200,000 visitors to arrive in the Circle City for the pop icon’s three-night stop.

IndyGo is urging people to use the bus system to travel downtown throughout the event. A post on X includes a disclaimer that services will stop before the end of the concert on Sunday night.

IndyGo hours for Taylor Swift weekend

Friday 6 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Saturday 6 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Sunday 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.



To drive up support, IndyGo also posted this edited photo of the JW Marriott.

Meanwhile, leaders at the Indianapolis International Airport are also preparing for thousands of Swifties to arrive and depart.

Sunday and Monday are projected to be the busiest days of the travel weekend, with at least 20,000 people leaving on each day.

In a press release Thursday, the airport announced that flights are up 6.6% from this time last year.

The increased seat capacity on Delta Airlines alone represents a 30% jump in incoming flights for a normal weekend in November.

Sage Riley was among a group of Swifties who arrived early Friday morning on a red-eye from San Francisco.

She booked her flight and bought her concert tickets on Thursday night.

“We’re pumped,” Riley said. “How often do you get to be spontaneous and then see one of the most iconic concerts on its last weekend in the US?”

Meanwhile, Olivia Heinl flew in from the opposite coast Friday morning, with similar last-minute plans.

The young Swiftie woke up Friday at 4 a.m. in Baltimore to a big surprise, a flight to Indianapolis and tickets to Friday night’s concert.

“I’m very excited,” Heinl said. “My mom woke me up and asked if I wanted to go to the Eras Tour. I’m excited for the surprise songs.”

According to airport officials, the busiest windows will be in the early morning hours between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Officials say passengers should arrive two hours before their flight to avoid any problems.

Once inside the airport, Swifties can stop by Civic Plaza to take photos and make or trade friendship bracelets.

Click here for WISH-TV’s ultimate list of Taylor Swift events.

