Here’s when each IPS building will have Back to School Night

Crispus Attucks High School is shown in October 2022 along the 500 block of 12th Street in Indianapolis. Families at Indianapolis Public Schools can get to know their kids’ teachers and classrooms through a series of upcoming Back to School Night events. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Families at Indianapolis Public Schools can get to know their kids’ teachers and classrooms through a series of upcoming Back to School Night events.

New and returning families can visit their children’s school and take advantage of free resources at participating schools. School supplies, clothing, personal care kits, books, backpacks and other giveaways will be available while supplies last.

Use the calendar below to find out when your IPS school is having its Back to School Night.

July 24

2-6 p.m. George Washington High School Registration Day, 2215 W. Washington St.

July 25

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. George Washington High School Registration Day, 2215 W. Washington St.

5-7 p.m. Broad Ripple Middle School, 1115 Broad Ripple Ave.

5-7 p.m. H.W. Longfellow Middle School, 510 Laurel St.

5-7 p.m. Northwest Middle School, 5525 W. 34th St.

5-7 p.m. William Penn Middle School, 1720 W. Wilkins St.

July 26

8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Arsenal Tech High School Registration Day, 1500 E. Michigan St.

3-6 p.m. Daniel Webster School 46, 1450 S. Reisner St.

3:30-5:30 p.m. Ernie Pyle School 90, 3351 W. 18th St.

3:30-5:30 p.m. James Whitcomb Riley School 43, 150 W. 40th St.

4-6 p.m. Frederick Douglass School 19, 2020 Dawson St.

4-6 p.m. H.L. Harshman Middle School, 1501 E. 10th St.

4-6 p.m. James A. Garfield School 31, 307 Lincoln St.

4-6 p.m. Sankofa School of Success, 5801 E. 30th St.

5-7 p.m. Thomas Carr Howe Middle School, 4900 Julian Ave.

July 27

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Arsenal Tech High School Registration Day, 1500 E. Michigan St.

July 29

4-6 p.m. Charles Warren Fairbanks School 105, 8620 Montery Road

4:30-5 p.m. Charity Dye School 27, pre-K to Kindergarten, 545 E. 19th St.

5-5:30 p.m. Mary Nicholson School 70, pre-K, 510 E. 46th St.

5-6 p.m. Rousseau McClellan School 91, pre-K to Kindergarten, 5111 Evanston Ave.

5-6:30 p.m. Charity Dye School 27, 545 E. 19th St.

5-6:30 p.m. Joseph J. Bingham School 84, 440 E. 57th St.

5-6:30 p.m. Robert Lee Frost School 74, 5301 Roxbury Road

5-7 p.m. Arlington Middle School, 4825 N. Arlington Ave.

5-7 p.m. Benjamin Harrison School 2, 725 N. New Jersey St.

5-6:30 Charity Dye School 27, 545 E. 19th St.

5:30-6 p.m. Mary Nicholson School 70, Kindergarten, 510 E. 46th St.

5:30-7:30 p.m. Theodore Potter School 74, 1601 E. 10th St.

6-7 p.m. Mary Nicholson School 70, Grades 1-5, 510 E. 46th St.

July 30

3-6 p.m. Christian Park School 82, 4700 English Ave.

3-6 p.m. James Russell Lowell School 51, 3426 Roosevelt Ave.

4-6 p.m. Carl Wilde School 79, 5002 W. 34th St.

4-6 p.m. Crispus Attucks Registration Day, 1140 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. St.

4-6 p.m. George Washington Carver School 87, 2411 Indianapolis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Newcomer Program, 5525 W. 34th St.

4-7 p.m. Shortridge High School Back to School BBQ, 3401 N. Meridian St.

4-6 p.m. Step Ahead Academy, 4900 Julian Ave.

4:30-6 p.m. Anna Brochhausen School 88, 5801 E. 16th St.

4:30-6:30 p.m. Clarence Farrington School 61, 4326 Patricia St.

5-6 p.m. Rousseau McClellan School 91, Grades 1-5, 5111 Evanston Ave.

5-6:30 p.m. Eleanor Skillen School 34, 1410 Wade St.

5-6:30 p.m. George W. Julian School 57, 5435 E Washington St.

5-6:30 p.m. Meredith Nicholson School 96, 3651 N. Kiel Ave.

5-6:30 p.m. William McKinley School 39, 1733 Spann Ave.

5-7 p.m. Brookside School 54, 3150 E. 10th St.

5-7 p.m. Lew Wallace School 107, 3307 Ashway Drive

6-7 p.m. Eliza Blaker School 55, 1349 E. 54th St.

6-7 p.m. Merle Sidener Academy 59, 2424 Kessler Blvd. E. Drive

6-7 p.m. William Bell School 60, 3330 N. Pennsylvania St.

July 31

Noon to 4 p.m. Jonathan Jennings School 109, 6150 Gateway Drive

4-6 p.m. Ralph Waldo Emerson School 58, 321 N. Linwood Ave.

Mirror Indy reporter Carley Lanich covers early childhood and K-12 education. Contact her at carley.lanich@mirrorindy.org or follow her on X @carleylanich.