‘Hero, a man of valor’: Indianapolis dad dies in Florida saving girlfriend from drowning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis family is mourning after the devastating loss of a loved one.

Derreck Burnett’s family tells News 8 he was a father, an uncle, a son and a friend who loved his children and his family with all of his heart. Words don’t adequately describe how Thomas Douglas and his family feel.

“We are just distraught from this tragic accident,” Burnett’s stepfather Thomas Douglas said.

His family said Burnett was on vacation in Cocoa Beach, Florida, celebrating his daughter’s 5th birthday with family this weekend.

On Saturday evening, while they were at the beach in the water, Burnett’s girlfriend started to panic. The family said Burnett, who was an excellent swimmer, instinctively tried to save her and her nephew from drowning. Burnett’s girlfriend says they were in water shallow enough to stand, but the current kept coming. He rescued them, but family says a rip current carried him away.

Rescue crews arrived and rushed Burnett to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The family says Burnett’s girlfriend is recovering. They said Burnett sacrificed his life to save his girlfriend and her nephew. Burnett’s girlfriend told News 8 she believes he physically used his body to keep them afloat. She said Burnett’s last words to her were, “Baby, you’ll be OK. Just keep kicking.”

“A hero. A man of valor. A man that sacrifices his life for others,” Douglas said of his stepson. “It’s truly amazing how this man that I’ve been knowing for 22 years. A man of great integrity.”

Burnett’s family told News 8 he was a graduate of Ball State University and of Northwest High School. They said he owned a trucking company and a day care and was a kind person.

“He was a small guy with a big heart. He made people laugh. He was kind of like the sparkplug of the family,” Douglas explained. Now, that spark lives on in the hearts of his family.

Burnett’s family told News 8 he leaves behind five children, ages 19, 17, 8, 5 and a 1. Funeral arrangements are pending.