Hero gets a new heart on Veteran’s Day after battling COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —A local hero received a new heart on Veteran’s Day after a battle with COVID-19 revealed his weak heart. Shawn Hodson is sharing his story to motivate others to focus on heart health since February is American Heart Month.

According to the CDC, heart disease is still the leading cause of death in the United States. Thankfully, Hodson got the gift of life on the most fitting day.

“I was told on the 10th of November – Marine Corp birthday [and] I am a Marine – that they may have a heart. And I thought what are the odds of that? That’s awesome. That’s a miracle,” said Hodson.

(Provided Photo/Shawn Hodson)

It’s a miracle Hodson is here and it was a surprise his heart was in such bad shape. He is a SWAT sniper for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, a Marine veteran, and a dad of three kids. He’s been in the line of fire before.

But almost dying like this?

It’s different.

“I am not afraid to die. I am afraid of dying like this in a hospital. I would rather die saving someone else’s life – something that is more worthy of dying for,” said Hodson. “But not in a hospital of a heart problem I never even perceived would have happened to me.”

For most of his life, Hodson has been strong, athletic and felt invincible. At almost 47 years old, he was running two to 10 miles every day. That is until he got COVID-19 in August.

(Provided Photo/Shawn Hodson)

“I got COVID and I was sick for about 10 days. Not a big deal, right?” said Hodson.

At first, it wasn’t a big deal. However, Hodson wasn’t vaccinated, has an autoimmune disease, and never fully got better.

“I felt like I was dying. That is the first time I had ever had anything like that happen. The first time I was ever admitted into the hospital. So this is all very surreal,” said Hodson.

He went to the VA Hospital and after some tests, they called doctor Kathleen Morris at the Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center. She is the advanced heart failure and transplant cardiologist at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital. While COVID-19 didn’t cause Hodson’s heart issue, Dr. Morris said it did make it worse.

“Likely he had a predisposition to developing a weakened heart muscle and it may have been connected to the autoimmune disease he has. And then COVID-19 caused him to develop some inflammation around his heart, which caused him to kind of be thrown over the edge and manifest symptoms at that time,” said Morris.

“I honestly believed everybody was wrong. I honestly believed they have the wrong paperwork – I ain’t this guy. Something is wrong,” said Hodson.

It wasn’t the paperwork. Dr. Morris said Hodson had a weakened heart muscle and needed help immediately.

“It became evident within that moment that he needed a heart transplant and he needed it as soon as possible,” said Dr. Morris.



Dr. Kathleen Morris meets with Shawn Hodson

It can take months for someone to get a new heart. The heart has to be the right size and blood type. However, for Hodson, the timing was remarkably fast.

“30 days went by, rolled into the 11th (of November). They got me in the wee hours of the morning on Veteran’s Day [and] told me I had a heart,” said Hodson.

“I truly think things happen for a reason. He received the gift of life, his heart transplant on Veteran’s Day,” said Dr. Morris. “And I am just happy we were able to help him and give him this gift of life on the most appropriate day for a Marine and police officer, like Shawn.”

Now Hodson is back on his feet, hoping to one day thank his donor’s family and is urging others to save a life.

“I want everyone to be a donor,” said Hodson. “What better way to leave this world, than to save someone’s life.”

People can sign up to become a donor online at Donate Life Indiana’s website and through the Health Resources and Services Administration website.