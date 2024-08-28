Heroic Indiana conservation officer rescues woman from burning home

SHOALS, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana conservation officer is being recognized for his heroic efforts in rescuing a woman on Monday from a burning home in Shoals.

At 12:20 p.m., Officer Kendrick Fuhrman was on patrol when he responded to a report of a house fire in the 800 block of High Street. Being one of the first to arrive, bystanders told him that people were still inside the home.

Fuhrman entered the burning home and found both a male and a woman inside. According to a release, the woman needed assistance to escape, so Fuhrman and the man helped her out before the house was fully engulfed in flames.

After saving the two occupants, Fuhrman helped the Shoals Volunteer Fire Department with trying to put out the blaze.