Herron High School acting on ‘safety rumors’

An view of students inside Herron High School on July 12, 2019. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Herron High School administrators say they are “taking appropriate actions” amid “safety rumors circulating around our student body.”

The information came through an alert sent via SwiftReach, a mobile notification service.

The full message from the school said:

“Herron High School’s administration is aware of the safety rumors circulating around our student body. We want our students, staff, and faculty to know that we are taking appropriate actions to investigate and resolve these rumors. We are grateful for all of our faculty and students who take ‘see something, say something’ seriously and share their concerns appropriately.

“We will keep you updated.”

