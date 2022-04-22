Local

HI-FI Annex kicks off outdoor music season

by: Amicia Ramsey
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re looking for a place to enjoy live music, HI-FI Annex in Fountain Square is kicking off its outdoor concerts series.

Josh Baker, the owner, says he is excited to welcome people to enjoy the first concert free Friday night.

Fountain Square’s HI-FI Annex doors open at 6:00 p.m., and its opening night features Overslept, Moon Goons and Taylor Hall.

Baker said now that things are warming up and pandemic regulations have relaxed, both music artists and the community have a place to enjoy quality music and experience the return of live music from its amphitheater.

Check out a list of upcoming events here.

