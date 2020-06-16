High school coaches gather at Monument Circle to protest racial inequality

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County high school basketball coaches came together at Monument Circle on Monday night in a demonstration against racial inequality.

The coaches talked to each other about how to discuss race with players in the locker room.

“As we fight for equality and as we fight to make things on an even playing field, we’re going to do all we can as coaches,” said Todd Howard, head coach at Brefeuf Preparatory School.

Many of the coaches said these topics need to be discussed now more than ever.

“Seeing that they’re willing to come together and to unify and say ‘Hey, I’m not in denial. I see what’s going on, this is wrong’ — it means a lot to me,” said Javon Williams, assistant head coach at Pike High School.

The coaches said they hope that more conversations can happen with players when the season begins.