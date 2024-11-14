High school musicians to shine at Bands of America Grand National Championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The nation’s premier marching band competition captivates audiences. More than 16,000 high school students nationwide are in Indianapolis for the Bands of America Grand National Championship.

The Bands of America Grand National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium will feature a record-high 113 bands with performances from 20 states.

“We are so happy to be here! Bands of America Grand Nationals. This is like over 40 that we’ve done this. Most of the Grand Nationals have been here in Indianapolis. Next year, we are celebrating 50 years as a company, but this is the largest event we’ve ever done,” said Music for All’s Senior Director of Education and Advocacy, James Stephens.

Indiana’s own Avon High School reigned as the 2023 Grand National Champion, whose performance captivated audiences and judges alike. This year, the defending champions will face stiff competition as bands from across the country vie for the coveted title.

“This is unlike your mother, father, or grandfather’s marching band. This is a theatre on the field right now. These students come from rural, urban, and suburban districts with eclectic styles and music choices. There’s visuals, dance, and something here for everybody,” Stephens said.

“In terms of leadership, career, problem-solving, attention to detail, all those things. The students who are doing this are multi-tasking simultaneous responsibilities. Employers even say this… If I knew someone who had been in the marching band for all four years, I knew this person was someone I could hire and trust,” said Stephens.

Thursday’s preliminaries included Indianapolis Public Schools, showcasing four high schools coming together with their band, choir, and orchestra in one performance.

“This is the first time that all middle schools at IPS have band, choir, and orchestra available to students at the middle school level. The access now is 100 percent to music and arts at IPS. Before this year, I was under 50 percent in access,” Stephens said.

The Bands of America Grand National Championship promises to be a weekend of electrifying performances and a celebration of the transformative power of music education.

“When these kids come out of the tunnel, their eyes widen, smiles show up, and they are so excited to perform for this eager audience on programs that they have been working countless hours for months. They’ve circled this date on the calendar, and this moment in time has finally arrived! So, it’s pretty incredible,” Stephens said.

The three-day event will occur Nov. 14-16 at Lucas Oil Stadium. For tickets, go here.