High school senior’s parking space recognizes fallen Indiana officers

Avery Jentes, a senior student, is shown with her parking space at Madison-Grant High School near Fairmount, Indiana, in this undated photo. (Provided Photo/Grant County Sheriff's Office)

FAIRMOUNT, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana student has dedicated her senior parking space to Indiana police officers who’ve died on duty while she’s been in high school.

Some Indiana high schools assign spaces to seniors, and they can paint and decorate their parking spots.

Grant County Sheriff Del Garcia wrote in a social media post, “We are so proud of Avery Jentes.”

The sheriff says she is daughter of Deputy Doug Jentes, and Stacey Konazeski, an administrative assistant to the Marion Police Department chief. Avery plans on becoming a law enforcement officer after she graduates from Madison-Grant High School.

The school is located just north of the border of Madison and Grant counties along State Road 9. That’s about a 70-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Multiple agencies providing law enforcement in and around Avery’s school recognized her effort in social media posts on Sunday.

A social media post from the Howard County Sheriffs’ Office described Avery’s effort to recognize fallen officers from 2012 to 2024 as an “incredible gesture.”

“The numbers displayed represent the badge/unit numbers of these brave officers,” the Howard County Sheriff’s Office posted.