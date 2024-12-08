High school students turned business owners through High School Hustle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A central Indiana group is helping local high school students establish lucrative businesses aimed at lasting a lifetime.

High School Hustle was founded just a few years ago and works to help high school students begin their businesses during a seasonal timeline.

Arsenal Technical High School senior David Arellano is one of the many students to have been impacted.

Unlike some kids his age, when the alarm clock rings many mornings, Arellano packs up his “David’s Power Washing” can and heads off to work.

He told News 8 he has always dreamed of being an entrepreneur and thanks to the High School Hustle process, he now has a multi-level pressure washing, window cleaning, and gutter cleaning business and services over 300 houses in the Indianapolis area.

“I took it from nothing to where I am now, up here,” Arellano said. “It wasn’t as easy as sometimes it seems. There’s been a lot of struggle, a lot of nights I had to stay up either designing something on my business cards, my flyers, my website. It’s taken a lot of dedication, waking up early to go to work, and, I mean, it’s tough, but it’s worth it in end.”

High School Hustle operates in schools across central Indiana and one in the northern part of the state. They plan to expand in 2025 and in the years to follow.

The timeline begins in January when the program launches and using the High School Hustle proven playbook, participating students form a business over the course of ten meetings. The meetings take place between January and May.

“Ultimately, they’re creating hustles and they can restart, they can pivot,” High School Hustle Executive Director Hunter Beale said. “For David, it was power washing, then he’d ultimately pivoted to gutter cleaning. They do a bunch of different stuff, we’re learning through this ten step playbook. It’s like ‘find your why’ and then all the way to like ‘call three competitors.’”

Each student is given up to $500 to start their business. In May, they are ready to launch their ideas into action.

The students compete throughout the summer to see who can be the top earners by August.

“They’ll compete for the $100k award, which is the top revenue-ing students.,” Beale said.

Throughout the process, each student meets directly with a mentor who helps guide them. The group defines a successful hustle as one that earns over $400.

“It’s just a blessing having these mentors around me that I can just contact 24/7, whenever I need them, because I need their help, like I said, from nothing to like where I am now,” Arellano said. “If it wasn’t for them, if it wasn’t for Hunter or Scott, all of them, I wouldn’t be here.”

Arellano hopes to grow his business to servicing houses statewide and beyond. High School Hustle hopes to grow too. They’re aiming to have 1 million successful side hustles by 2034.

