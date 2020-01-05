High school students give out cold-weather gear downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Friends4Good” is a service organization started by students from New Palestine High School. Every year the group gives back by doing a project called “Blessings on Branches.”

This is the fifth year for the event.

Over the year, the students collect hats, mittens, coats and scarves for those who can not afford them.

The winter items are placed on tree branches throughout Veterans Plaza downtown.

This has been a tradition for five years. Every year the group of volunteering students seems to grow a bit more.

“Just thinking about the other people. Everybody has to stay warm somehow,” said Bailey Young, astudent. “So just giving back is something that we have been doing for so long.”

Items that were not picked up on Saturday will be distributed to various homeless shelters.