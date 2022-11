Local

High winds lead to elevated fire threat in central Indiana

Bargersville Community Fire Department responds to a field fire caused by open burning in windy conditions. (Provided Photo/Bargersville Community Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Due to high winds across central Indiana, the National Weather Service says there is a higher chance for fires on Monday.

NWS Indianapolis says there are wind gusts reaching 30 mph across the region.

“Avoid outdoor burning when possible and properly dispose of any flammable objects,” the NWS Indianapolis tweet says.

The Bargersville Community Fire Department says it responded to a field fire Monday caused by open burning in windy conditions.

Elevated fire threat this afternoon across Central Indiana with very dry conditions and wind gusts 25-30+ mph. Avoid outdoor burning when possible and properly dispose of any flammable objects. #inwx — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) November 21, 2022