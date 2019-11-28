High winds topple diseased ash trees on northwest side, knocking out power for hours

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Diseased ash trees along aptly named Ashwood Drive toppled Wednesday when heavy winds tore through central Indiana.

At least two trees dragged down power lines in the neighborhood, near 81st Place and Georgetown Road, leaving some residents in the dark for more than six hours.

“We’ve had trees take out the power several times,” said longtime resident Jim Pappas. “It’s all the ash trees coming down.”

One landed behind his home Wednesday afternoon, hours after another tree crashed to the ground across the street.

Pappas estimated dozens of ash trees in the northwest side neighborhood had been decimated by the emerald ash borer (EAB).

The invasive beetle is responsible for killing hundreds of millions of trees across North America, according to experts.

Kenneth Thames, another longtime resident, removed all the ash trees on his property after learning about the deadly risks of EAB, he said.

“I’ve done all I can do,” Thames told News 8. “But several of the neighbors haven’t had theirs cut down and that’s why they’re falling now — especially when we get the high winds.”