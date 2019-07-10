Higher temperatures raise risk of heat illness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re going to be on a bit of a hot streak, and it’s caught the attention of the local Office of Public Health and Safety.

We’ll probably see a little cooldown for a couple of days, but, this weekend, it’s back to the hot weather that can lead to a risk of heat stroke.

The sun Wednesday was high and the heat index followed suit, hitting 102 degrees, something Storm Track 8 Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown said we will see again soon.

“Once we get back to the weekend, we’re going to see 90-degree temperatures and heat-index values in the triple digits, which means it feels much warmer to you,” Brown said.

At those temperatures, overexerting yourself in the sun can turn bad quickly. People are encouraged to protect themselves during the hot times of day to avoid dehydration, heat exhaustion and, worst of all, heat stroke.

“You can have some incoherence when you speak,” said Brian Wagers, assistant professor of clinical emergency medicine and pediatrics at Indiana University School of Medicine. “Kids may not want to do the normal things that they normally do, and the key thing is that they’re not sweating at that point. That’s when you know you’re in trouble.”

The people most at risk for any heat illnesses are going to be people who work outside and wear heavy uniforms, and kids.

“Kids are smaller, so they have a greater surface area in relationship to their height as opposed to adults,” Wagers said. “Oftentimes they want to go, go, go. They want to be out there. They want to play in the sun. They want to do things. They’re not going to come up and tell mom and dad, ‘I feel a little bit funny.'”

Heat on Tuesday killed a child in Evansville who was left in a hot car. Authorities suggest people double-check on kids and pets in their vehicles, and keep both out of the heat in general as much as possible. If you’re out and about, think about dropping into a public building for a few minutes every once in a while.

“During normal business hours, they can go in to get cooled off,” said Kassandra Buster, senior coordinator for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Homeland Security Bureau. “They can use the spray grounds. We’re encouraging people to take their kids to the spray grounds to cool off or to the pools.”

To stay safe, you’ll want to stick to the shade, drink plenty of water, and not do anything too strenuous. If you see anyone with signs of heat stroke, be sure to call 911.

