Highway section named after fallen IMPD officer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A portion of a central Indiana highway now carries the name of a fallen IMPD officer.

Part of U.S. 52 on the east side of Marion County is now the officer Breann Leath Memorial Mile. Crews installed the signs on Friday. Leath was shot and killed in the line of duty in April 2020 after responding to a domestic violence call.

The Breann Leath Memorial Mile is along U.S. 52 between Davis Road and German Church Road.