Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Highway section named after fallen IMPD officer

Highway section named after fallen IMPD officer

by: Jett Zweigel
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A portion of a central Indiana highway now carries the name of a fallen IMPD officer.

Part of U.S. 52 on the east side of Marion County is now the officer Breann Leath Memorial Mile. Crews installed the signs on Friday. Leath was shot and killed in the line of duty in April 2020 after responding to a domestic violence call.

The Breann Leath Memorial Mile is along U.S. 52 between Davis Road and German Church Road.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

The Zone Scoreboard for October...
High School - The Zone /
Black Men in White Coats...
I-Team 8 /
Girl Scouts program hopes to...
Multicultural News /
81-year-old driver dies after semi...
Local News /
14-year-old boy critically injured while...
Crime Watch 8 /
Justice Department sues South Bend...
Indiana News /
Meet the host, judges of...
All Indiana /
Out and About with Barney...
All Indiana /