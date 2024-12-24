Historic downtown church, wedding venue on fire; IFD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters were working to control a massive fire at a historic downtown church early Tuesday morning.

Online police reports show the fire was first reported around 5:40 a.m.

Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to the intersection of East Walnut and North Pennsylvania streets near the American Legion Mall to investigate a building fire at a historic downtown church.

News 8 photojournalist Zach George was at the scene and said heavy smoke and fire billowed from all sides of the church.

It was unclear how the fire started or if anyone was inside.

The church is not used as a wedding chapel called “The Sanctuary on Penn.” It was first home to the city’s first Lutheran Congregation when it was built in 1875.