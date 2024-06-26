Historic home in Plainfield relocates to ‘preserve legacy’

The Little House in Plainfield, Indiana. The historic home was set to be relocated to the northern edge of the Hendricks Regional Health campus in order to preserve its legacy. (Provided Photo/The Town of Plainfield)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A historic house in Hendricks County will soon be relocated to help preserve its legacy.

The Town of Plainfield and Hendricks Regional Health announced Wednesday they are relocating the historic Little House.

The house was built between 1885 and 1891 by Thomas and Louisa Little. The home features a distinctive Queen Anne Style, with elements such as a corner turret, a wrap-around porch, fish scales shingles, and ornate wooden windows.

The Little House fell into disrepair and remained unoccupied for years until Hendricks Regional Health purchased the property in 2017 to expand healthcare services in Plainfield.

The nonprofit health system has actively sought solutions to honor the home’s history, and the community has championed its preservation, gathering nearly 9,000 petition signatures.

The House will move from its current location, just north of U.S. 40 and Vandalia Boulevard, to the northern edge of the health campus. The move allows the hospital to expand further west and for future development and preservation of the house.

Robin Brandgard, Plainfield’s town council president, says the town takes pride in the move to preserve the Little House.

“In April, the Town of Plainfield and Hendricks Regional Health announced their intent to preserve the Little House. Since then, owner James (Jim) Wheeler has prepared and stabilized the home and built a new foundation at its new location. We are excited to be a part of another preservation effort in the Town of Plainfield.”

Dr. Michelle Fenoughty, president and chief executive officer of Hendricks, expressed her thanks to the Town of Plainfield for its support.

“This project is a great example of how partnerships help us care for each other,” she said. “We are preserving a cherished piece of our shared history by working together.”

It was unclear when the move would take place.