Historic Indy homes on display for Midtown Holiday Home Tour



INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever driven by a home with beautiful holiday decorations outside and thought, “I wonder what it looks like inside?”

Sunday is the last day to look inside (and maybe get inspired) by the decked out halls of some historic Indianapolis homes.

It’s all part of the Midtown Holiday Home Tour, which is now in its 10th year.

“We took this tour over from Crossroads. They ran it for 40 years. It’s really a volunteer effort with local florists, shops, and restaurants pitching in to make it happen,” said Allie Madden, Midtown Holiday Home Tour co-chair.

Local vendors teamed up with homeowners to use both personal and decorative items to stage each room in the five-home tour.

There are six stops on the tour.

The first stop is the National building on East 38th Street. Attendees can pick up tickets, booties for their shoes, and visit the holiday marketplace.

From there, you can visit all five homes which are within a mile of each other.

Proceeds from the tour benefit Midtown Indy Inc’s efforts to activate, connect, advocate, and revitalize the area.

Midtown Indy says the area has changed and progressed quite a bit over the years.

“The cafe at Tarkington Park was a community-based effort. Not only to build the park, but to program it year-round for families like helping to build affordable housing for the seniors in our community,” said Michael McKillip with Midtown Indy.

The Midtown Holiday Home Tour kicks off Sunday at 11 a.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.