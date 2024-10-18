Historic Irvington Halloween Festival kicks off this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 78th Historic Irvington Halloween Festival starts this weekend. A week-long celebration of all things creepy and spooky kicks off on Saturday in the east side neighborhood.

The marquee event — the annual street fair — will shut down Washington Street next Saturday, Oct. 26.

However, some of the action is already underway. Friday marks an important deadline for the fans of the event. Voting closes for the first round of the popular house decorating contest Friday at 11:59 p.m.

There are 20 houses to vote on in five different categories. The best will advance to the final round to be judged by a panel of judges during the festival week.

Co-chair Carrie Yazell says the contest is a great way to get involved and be immersed in the neighborhood.

“All of the neighbors get so into it,” Yazell said. “I highly encourage folks to really come out and just drive around, walk around, or purchase tickets to our ‘fright-seeing‘ tours — where you can go around and see all the entries on a bus next week.”

All week long the festival will feature local art and music, as well as hosting movie screenings.

Co-chair Kami Nielsen says local businesses are getting in on the action throughout the festival.

“The entire month of October is huge for this neighborhood,” Nielsen said. “All of our businesses are so grateful, really lean into the festival and the theme. Throughout the month, everyone has different kinds of Halloween activities and obviously everyone will be there and excited to participate on street fair day.”

Sahm’s Taven and Sports Bar is new to the neighborhood, it moved into the former Scarlet Lane Brewing location.

Hospitality Trainer Molly Sahm says the annual celebration is part of the reason the restaurant group wanted to open in the historic neighborhood.

“We love going to a neighborhood and establishing in the community,” Sahm said. “To just jump right into it with this festival. It’s just gonna be super exciting, we’ll have this place decorated soon.”

Snug — an Irish pub just off the main drag on Aububon Road — has become an anchor in the neighborhood and embraces the tradition.

This year they’ve been hosting their own events leading up to the festival and even partnered with Keeper’s Heart Whiskey for an exclusive spirit.

“The community is amazing,” Shae said. “It attracts so many people all throughout the city here. It’s a huge celebration and we’re just really, really excited about it.”

The first day of the festival features a Wellness Fair in the morning and the annual Halloween Festival Masquerade Ball at night.

For more information on event tickets and locations visit the festival website.

Historic Irvington Halloween Festival Schedule