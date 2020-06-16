Local

Historic Plainfield house moved

by: Staff Reports
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – On Tuesday, a historic house in Plainfield was moved.

The move is to help preserve it ahead of the town’s “downtown redevelopment plan.”

The house will be moved from North Center Street to South Mill Street.

While relocating the house expected to disrupt traffic in the area for an hour, town officials said the entire move was expected to take four hours.

Officials say it’s believed that the original owner of the house was instrumental in bringing the telephone to Plainfield.

