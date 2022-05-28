Local

Historic West 30th Street bridge over White River to close Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works expects to begin a $15.1 million project in safety and connectivity improvements, including replacement of the bridge arch.

According to IDPW, during the construction closure westbound vehicular traffic will follow a detour using West 29th Street, Dr. Martin Luther King Street, West 38th Street, Kessler Boulevard West Drive, and West 30th Street.

Eastbound vehicular traffic will use West 30th Street, Kessler Boulevard West Drive, 38th Street, Dr. Martin Luther King Street and West 30th Street, IDPW says.

According to IDPW, access to Riverside High School will be available using White River Parkway East Drive.

Bicyclists traveling westbound should follow the White River Greenway along White River Parkway East Drive south to 16th Street. When crossing at the 16th Street bridge temporary bikes lanes will be accessible. The lanes will travel north along existing bike lanes on Lafayette Road and Cold Spring Road to 30th Street, IDPW says.

Eastbound bicycle traffic will follow existing bike lanes on Cold Spring Road and Lafayette Road to reach 16th Street. When crossing at the bridge temporary bikes lanes will be accessible. The lanes will follow the White River Greenway north to reconnect with 30th Street, IDPW says.

At least one bridge will remain open at all time to accommodate water traffic.

According to IDPW, when construction is complete the historic 30th bridge will feature a reinforced concrete arch, rehabilitated limestone bridge walls and a new railing separating pedestrians from traffic. Other enhancements such as rehabilitated pavement, new curbs, ramps and sidewalks will also be completed.

Existing lighting will also be replaced with historic globe fixtures to remain in compliance with the bridge’s National Register of historic places listing, says IDPW.

IDPW says the bridge is expected to full reopen in the fall of 2024.