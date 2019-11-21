Hit-and-run damaging homeowner’s carport caught on surveillance video

INDIANAPOLIS – (WISH) – The damage is still visible after someone plowed into a Wayne Township homeowner’s carport in a hit-and-run last week.

It happened November 13 after midnight and was captured by a home surveillance camera at the corner of South Roena Street and West Berwyn Street.

The homeowner, Fredericka Jodie Graves, said the home shook after she heard a loud bang. It forced her out of bed to play back the surveillance video.

Concrete blocks are being used to help keep the carport together. Broken glass from the car’s windshield remains on the ground. The crash just missed the natural gas line, but Graves said the garage door is jammed.

“My daughter’s wheelchairs are in there. She has no legs,” Graves said. “All the tools that I need, crowbars, or anything I need are in there. My car is in there. We got inside the garage, but when we had to put the doors back together, they’re locked and all welded again. It’s like I cannot get back in there again.”

The car’s license plate isn’t shown in the video, but Graves said she found a part left outside the carport and turned it into police.

The Wayne Township Fire Department told Graves that the carport isn’t safe to use, which means her daughter has no access to the handicap ramp inside.

“Her legs don’t fit right now, her prosthetics. She would literally have to hop on her hands and knees to get out on the gravel to get in someone’s car,” Graves said.

The family hopes the driver is caught soon. They are working with police and the insurance company to repair the damages.

“I have no control after they hit this, and have done this, what happens to their life, because obviously some detective or policeman is going to be looking for them and it just needs to stop,” Graves said.

Graves added that the neighborhood is no stranger to crime and said there should be more street lights or LED lights to help deter crime.

News 8 reached out to the district’s councilman, Jared Evans, to see if he’s aware of the concern, but have not heard back from him at this time.