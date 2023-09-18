Hoagie and Hops raises $2500 for Hoosier veterans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 7th annual hoagie-eating contest brought dozens of people to the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood to watch nearly 20 competitors fight for the top spot in the competition.

Hoagies and Hops held the contest on Saturday to benefit Hoosier veterans. The competitors ate 18 inches of meats, cheeses, veggies, and bread for a taste of victory.

Cornelius George won in 3 minutes and 14 seconds. This was his fourth consecutive win.

The Hoagies and Hops restaurant raised $800 through entry fees and donating profits from the day.

The winner, Cornelius George, raised an additional $1,700 on his own through donations from the community on GoFundMe.

The contest raised money for ‘Helping Veterans and Families of Indiana,’ or HVAF. The group helps homeless and near-homeless veterans.

The mission section of the Helping Veterans and Families of Indiana website says “HVAF of Indiana houses, supports, and advocates for all veterans and their families to help them achieve the best possible quality of life.”

Helping Veterans and Families of Indiana says 11% of homeless Hoosiers are veterans. The group supports homeless veterans in Indiana with temporary housing, permanent supportive housing, utility support, employment, pantry items including food hygiene and clothing items, as well as outreach to homeless camps twice a week.

Hoagies and Hops is a female-owned business in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood.

Kristina Mazza previously was the Operations Mananger for the LUX Restaurants in Indianapolis before opening her Pennsylvania-themed restaurant in Indianapolis.

The food is authentic to southeast Pennsylvania. According to the website, the ingredients are shipped in from Pennsylvania and New Jersey. “With Bread coming from South Jersey, meat, pickles, and chips coming from Philly and the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country, we hope to give our new home of Indy a taste of what Southeast PA comfort food is all about.”