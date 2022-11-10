Hogsett announces efforts to improve downtown safety, cleanliness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett announced several changes aimed at increasing cleanliness and public safety in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday.
The changes are a part of his Downtown Resiliency Strategy focused on addressing the impact of COVID-19 on Indianapolis’ economic and cultural core, and strengthening downtown as a livable neighborhood.
Public safety efforts
- Increased overtime shifts for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department bike patrol officers
- Three new mobile security cameras to be connected to IMPD monitoring software
- Grant program aimed at increasing participation in IMPD’s B.link Camera System
- The establishment of the city’s first 24/7 clinician led response team by the Office of Public Health and Safety
Cleanliness efforts
- A new downtown focused crew for cleanliness and maintenance by the Indianapolis Department of Public Works
- A new DPW strategy to maintain alleys, sidewalk power washing, and targeting of other problem areas
- An increase in the number of trash cans to reduce litter
- An increase in the number of cleaning ambassadors
Efforts to help the homeless
- Downtown Indy Inc. will work with service providers to hire social workers and housing navigators focused on the downtown homeless population
- A new downtown public restroom at the Office of Public Health and Safety’s safe distribution site