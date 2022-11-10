Local

Hogsett announces efforts to improve downtown safety, cleanliness

Major Joe Hogsett announces investment in downtown public safety and cleanliness (Provided Photo/Mark Bode)
by: Kyla Russell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett announced several changes aimed at increasing cleanliness and public safety in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday.

The changes are a part of his Downtown Resiliency Strategy focused on addressing the impact of COVID-19 on Indianapolis’ economic and cultural core, and strengthening downtown as a livable neighborhood.

Public safety efforts

  • Increased overtime shifts for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department bike patrol officers
  • Three new mobile security cameras to be connected to IMPD monitoring software
  • Grant program aimed at increasing participation in IMPD’s B.link Camera System
  • The establishment of the city’s first 24/7 clinician led response team by the Office of Public Health and Safety

Cleanliness efforts

  • A new downtown focused crew for cleanliness and maintenance by the Indianapolis Department of Public Works
  • A new DPW strategy to maintain alleys, sidewalk power washing, and targeting of other problem areas
  • An increase in the number of trash cans to reduce litter
  • An increase in the number of cleaning ambassadors

Efforts to help the homeless

  • Downtown Indy Inc. will work with service providers to hire social workers and housing navigators focused on the downtown homeless population
  • A new downtown public restroom at the Office of Public Health and Safety’s safe distribution site

