Hogsett announces efforts to improve downtown safety, cleanliness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett announced several changes aimed at increasing cleanliness and public safety in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday.

The changes are a part of his Downtown Resiliency Strategy focused on addressing the impact of COVID-19 on Indianapolis’ economic and cultural core, and strengthening downtown as a livable neighborhood.

Public safety efforts

Increased overtime shifts for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department bike patrol officers

Three new mobile security cameras to be connected to IMPD monitoring software

Grant program aimed at increasing participation in IMPD’s B.link Camera System

The establishment of the city’s first 24/7 clinician led response team by the Office of Public Health and Safety

Cleanliness efforts

A new downtown focused crew for cleanliness and maintenance by the Indianapolis Department of Public Works

A new DPW strategy to maintain alleys, sidewalk power washing, and targeting of other problem areas

An increase in the number of trash cans to reduce litter

An increase in the number of cleaning ambassadors

Efforts to help the homeless