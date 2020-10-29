Hogsett calls on neighboring counties to help city battle COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett on Thursday called on eight surrounding counties to work together with the city to fight COVID-19.

He wants all the neighboring localities to work together to develop policies and procedures to fight the disease that does not know county lines.

Hogsett said the city is under the 10% positivity mark but it’s important to know that figure could quickly rise.



“We know enough about this virus to say with certainty that if we do not take seriously — our current health orders and our own personal responsibilities as citizens — this rate will continue to go up. More of our neighbors will get sick. Some will die, and the only option available to us may be to return to more stringent mitigation efforts.”

The mayor also asked people to wear a mask properly and social distance when waiting in line to vote.

