Hogsett, city leaders provide next steps in reopening

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Marion County has started lifting restrictions, allowing businesses to begin reopening.

On Wednesday morning, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Dr. Virgina Caine, with the Marion County Public Health Department, rolled out the next steps in the plan.

On May 29, Hogsett announced that places of worship can begin holding indoor services at 50% capacity with proper social distancing observed. Also, beginning on May 29, there is no cap on outdoor services. Masks are mandatory for indoor services but recommended for services held outside.

On June 1, restaurants can begin serving customers indoors and outdoors with capacity set at 50%. Salons, tattoo parlors can begin opening on June 1 by appointment only and employees must wear face masks. Gyms, fitness centers and pools can open with a capacity of 50%. No contact sports are allowed.

Shopping malls and other nonessential retail shopping locations can open to 75% capacity. However, common areas are limited to 50% capacity.

However, while other places are being reopened, others will remain closed in Marion County. Movie theaters, bowling alleys and bars will remain closed, according to Hogsett.

The mayor also announced that the city has launched Indy.gov/masks, where free, washable face masks can be requested.

