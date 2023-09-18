Hogsett, HUD partner to address issues with the Indianapolis Housing Agency

Mayor Joe Hogsett talks during a news conference Aug. 24, 2022, in the Mayor's Office Conference Room on the 25th floor of the City-County Building at 200 E. Washington St.,, Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Monday that the City of Indianapolis and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will partner to address the financial and structural issues with the Indianapolis Housing Agency.

On Monday, Hogsett, along with Richard Monocchio, the principal deputy assistant secretary for HUD’s Public and Indian Housing division, sent a joint letter to IHA directors, expressing their intent to enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement.

The agreement would outline the responsibilities of the city, the HUD, and the Indianapolis Housing Agency in a reorganization of the management of the IHA.

Mayor Hogsett says in a release that the partnership between Indianapolis and the HUD started in December 2022, when Hogsett expressed interest in supporting the IHA and the “crucial” role it plays in helping Indianapolis residents.

According to the release, the next step in the partnership is to complete the cooperative endeavor agreement and find a third-party consultant to evaluate HUD reviews of the IHA and also evaluate the IHA’s management and operations.

There is expected to be no impact on the status of IHA tenants under the new agreement, the release says.