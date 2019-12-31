Hogsett, IMPD to hold press conference

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and leadership from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will hold a press conference Tuesday morning.

The subject of the downtown New Year’s Eve press conference is unknown at this time. However, there are several possibilities.

A new chief of IMPD has not yet been named. Outgoing IMPD Chief Bryan Roach announced his retirement from the department after 28 years in November.

Also, the end of the year is also the time when IMPD shares updated data on the city’s homicides.

The press conference is set to get underway at the City County Building at 10:30 a.m.