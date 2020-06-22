Hogsett: Independent review committee to examine law enforcement response to protests

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Monday morning, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced an independent review committee will look into law enforcement’s response to the protests in May and June.

According to the mayor’s office, the review will also include an examination of officer adherence to current department policies as well as giving recommendations for possible changes policies.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, according to the mayor’s office, has agreed to be entirely cooperative and transparent throughout the process.

Those who will make up the Response Review Committee include:

Deborah J. Daniels, partner at Krieg DeVault LLP and former U.S. Attorney and U.S. Assistant Attorney General; she has previously conducted an independent review of USA Gymnastics and was involved in the nation’s response to the September 11 terrorist attack.

partner at Krieg DeVault LLP and former U.S. Attorney and U.S. Assistant Attorney General; she has previously conducted an independent review of USA Gymnastics and was involved in the nation’s response to the September 11 terrorist attack. Myra C. Selby, partner at Ice Miller LLP and former associate justice of the Indiana Supreme Court; she chairs the Court’s Commission on Race and Gender Fairness and previously directed healthcare policy for the state of Indiana.

partner at Ice Miller LLP and former associate justice of the Indiana Supreme Court; she chairs the Court’s Commission on Race and Gender Fairness and previously directed healthcare policy for the state of Indiana. Dr. Sean L. Huddleston, president of Martin University; he has previously served as Vice President and Chief Equity & Inclusion Officer for the University of Indianapolis and on the advisory board for the Indiana Diversity Council.

The mayor’s office says the report will be published, in its entirety, by the end of the calendar year.

“I want to thank the members of the RRC for their expert leadership in what will be an independent, comprehensive assessment of our law enforcement response during a crucial moment in our nation’s history,” said Mayor Hogsett. “This review will give our community a clearer understanding of the events that transpired at the start of this month, and will be a guiding document for tailoring law enforcement responses in the future.”