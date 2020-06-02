Hogsett issues Tuesday evening curfew for Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Marion County citizens will be under a curfew order on Tuesday night.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett issued a curfew for the county set to begin at 9 p.m. on June 2 and last until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3.

“On a day designated for the exercise of the people’s power over their government, it is vital that we do our part to protect that exercise amid a challenging time for our city and our nation,” said Mayor Hogsett. “We continue to reevaluate how best to ensure the peaceful exercise of constitutional rights in our city. My continued thanks go out to Marion County residents who abide by these orders, as well as members of law enforcement who help keep our community safe.”

The only exceptions to the order are for: