Hogsett keeps coronavirus measures in place, discourages Halloween trick or treat, parties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County’s measures to curb the coronavirus will remain in place , Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said Thursday in a videoconference.

He also said the county is discouraging some traditional Halloween celebrations. The county’s recommendations follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a health official said.

“I know that these restrictions are a nuisance,” he said. “I know that some many residents are fatigued by the intrusion of COVID-19 into our lives.”

Here are the current measures for Marion County:

Bars and restaurants may operate at 50% indoor, 100% outdoor capacity.

Live entertainment at restaurants, bars, clubs and music venues is permitted, but with a 10-foot spacing requirement between performers and audience members.

Museums, cultural sites, music venues, movie theatres, bowling alleys, and other cultural and entertainment venues are at 50% capacity.

Indoor religious services and funeral homes may operate at 75% capacity.

Gyms, fitness centers and yoga studios may go to 50% capacity.

Assisted-living communities and nursing homes may open indoor and outdoor visitation opportunities in accordance with Indiana State Department of Health guidelines.

Social gatherings, such as banquets, club meetings or private parties, are limited to 50 people. However, this 50-person limit does not apply to a pre-planned social gathering, such as a wedding reception, that is held in a dedicated event space or commercial venue and has a determined guest list, and as to which adequate advance arrangements for social distancing have been made.

All other forms of gathering, meeting, or special or seasonal event must be limited to 250 people or fewer, unless the Marion County Public Health Department provides advance approval of a risk mitigation plan for a special or seasonal event that anticipates more than 250 attendees.

In addition, all restaurants, bars, nightclubs and retail food establishments must be closed and cleared of all customers between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. nightly. These establishments are limited to table seating only, with 10 people maximum per table. Masks will be required when moving about establishments, and while not eating or drinking.

Hogsett said the current restrictions are working, and that’s why they are remaining in place.

The mayor said Marion County’s five-day positivity rate was 5% on Wednesday. Dr. Virginia Caine, the Marion County health director, said the goal is to keep the positivity rate at 5% or less, where it’s been hovering according to a chart she displayed during the videoconference with the mayor. However, she added that newly confirmed cases and emergency-room visits and hospital admissions for COVID-19 and are rising slightly in the county.

She said that “our deaths have been primarily plateaued (with) less than two deaths a day and many times we don’t even have one death. But today I believe for the first time from yesterday we experienced two deaths, where we practically had no deaths for a two-week timeframe.”

In Marion County, about 45% of the COVID-19 cases in September were ages 20-39, Caine said. Less than 12% were 60 and older. Also increasing is the birth to age 19 group experiencing positive COVID-19 test results, making up about 20% of the cases last month.

Hogsett says health measures people are taking are paying off, but said schools’ fall break means people need to “double down” on applying those practices to curb the coronavirus.

For the Halloween season, Hogsett said the Marion County Public Health Department is asking people to avoid indoor trick or treat, indoor parties and haunted houses. He also encouraged everyone to think carefully about plans in place to curb COVID-19 and have conversations about remaining vigilant.