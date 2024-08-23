Hogsett, other Indy officials could see pay bump

Mayor and other city officials could get a pay raise

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and some other city-county officials could soon get a pay raise.

There’s a proposal going before the City-County Council next week that would increase the mayor’s salary from $95,000 to $125,000.

If the proposal is approved, it would be the first pay raise for the mayor’s office since 2002.

The salaries for the Marion County assessor, auditor, coroner, recorder, surveyor, and treasurer would also go up to $92,000.

The proposal will go to the council’s administration and finance committee on Tuesday.