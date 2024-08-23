Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Hogsett, other Indy officials could see pay bump

Mayor and other city officials could get a pay raise

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and some other city-county officials could soon get a pay raise.

There’s a proposal going before the City-County Council next week that would increase the mayor’s salary from $95,000 to $125,000.

If the proposal is approved, it would be the first pay raise for the mayor’s office since 2002.

The salaries for the Marion County assessor, auditor, coroner, recorder, surveyor, and treasurer would also go up to $92,000.

The proposal will go to the council’s administration and finance committee on Tuesday.

PROP24-280Download

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Harris summons Americans to reject...
Election /
New Covid shots are coming...
News /
The twins are here! A...
International News /
Male found dead inside Fort...
Indiana News /
Jury finds man guilty of...
Crime Watch 8 /
Wayne Township Fire Department merger...
Local News /
A 2nd ex-Memphis officer accused...
National News /
Trump uses border wall, pile...
Election /