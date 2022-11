Local

Hogsett schedules political announcement for Tuesday

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett speaks Jan. 20, 2022, on News 8's "Daybreak." (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will make an announcement Tuesday about his political future.

The account “Mayor Joe for Indy” tweeted just before 1 p.m. Monday inviting the public to join him for a special announcement.

The event will be at the Indianapolis City Market at 5 p.m.

Hogsett will be joined by several state and local Democratic party leaders.

Hogsett told News 8 on Wednesday he was 50/50 on running again for mayor.